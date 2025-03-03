Russian drone attacks Kryvyi Rih: one wounded
One person was injured in a Russian drone attack in Kryvyi Rih. The company sustained damage to its facilities, and windows in the surrounding buildings were damaged.
On the evening of Sunday, March 2, Russian aggressors launched a drone strike on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
According to him, we know about one victim.
"Damage was recorded at one of the enterprises. Windows in the houses are damaged. All the necessary services are in place," Lysak wrote.
On Sunday evening, March 2, Russians attacked the center of Kharkiv. At least 5 people were wounded in the attack.
