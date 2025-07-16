Russian drone attacked Nikopol: three rescuers and two civilians injured

In Nikopol, three rescuers and two civilians were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to the SES, on the evening of July 16, a cargo truck caught fire in Nikopol as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike.

It is noted that during the aftermath of the attack, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuers using a drone.

Three SES employees were injured and hospitalized. Also, two civilians, a man and a woman, were injured in the attack - stated in the SES post.

"The fire was extinguished over an area of 6 sq.m," the rescuers added.

Recall

As a result of the morning artillery shelling of Nikopol on Wednesday, July 16, a woman was killed, five people were injured, and two women were rescued. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. At night, Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by UAVs and missiles, with hits and casualties.

