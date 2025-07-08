Russian drone attacked Kherson center in the morning, there are wounded

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25321 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64557 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78355 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107835 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115832 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111057 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207145 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68696 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85305 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
Trump introduces new import duties for a number of countries starting August 1: who made the listJuly 7, 09:39 PM • 53112 views
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 3874 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 19533 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 10648 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 13280 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 96712 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 85682 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 108793 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 114622 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207146 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 104102 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 293615 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 134118 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 251467 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 274144 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Russian drone attacked Kherson center in the morning, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101 views

In the morning, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the center of Kherson. A 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man sustained blast and shrapnel wounds.

Russian drone attacked Kherson center in the morning, there are wounded

The center of Kherson was attacked by Russia in the morning, the enemy hit a civilian car with a drone, wounding two people, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 08:30, Russians attacked a civilian car in the central part of Kherson with a drone. Due to the enemy strike, a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

- Prokudin reported.

According to him, an ambulance crew took the injured to the hospital. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

According to the Regional Military Administration, this is not the first enemy attack on Kherson today.

"Within an hour, three people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson due to Russian drone attacks," the Regional Military Administration stated on social media.

As reported, around 04:20, two men, 32 and 34 years old, were injured in an attack. Also, a woman born in 1960, on whom the Russians dropped an explosive device around 05:10, was taken to the hospital. She sustained severe injuries.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, there is also a deceased person. "On July 8, around 5:00 AM, in Kherson, Russian army servicemen dropped an explosive device from a drone on a civilian car. As a result of the explosion, a 66-year-old driver who was inside died," the prosecutor's office reported.

Meanwhile, the Kherson City Military Administration reported that due to enemy shelling of the Korabelny district of the city, the contact network was damaged. Trolleybus traffic on one of the routes was temporarily suspended due to this.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 4 more were injured. 35 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and air strikes. Russian military forces shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 17 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an enterprise, an outbuilding, and a garage.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9