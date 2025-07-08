Russian drone attacked Kherson center in the morning, there are wounded

The center of Kherson was attacked by Russia in the morning, the enemy hit a civilian car with a drone, wounding two people, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Around 08:30, Russians attacked a civilian car in the central part of Kherson with a drone. Due to the enemy strike, a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. - Prokudin reported.

According to him, an ambulance crew took the injured to the hospital. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

According to the Regional Military Administration, this is not the first enemy attack on Kherson today.

"Within an hour, three people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson due to Russian drone attacks," the Regional Military Administration stated on social media.

As reported, around 04:20, two men, 32 and 34 years old, were injured in an attack. Also, a woman born in 1960, on whom the Russians dropped an explosive device around 05:10, was taken to the hospital. She sustained severe injuries.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, there is also a deceased person. "On July 8, around 5:00 AM, in Kherson, Russian army servicemen dropped an explosive device from a drone on a civilian car. As a result of the explosion, a 66-year-old driver who was inside died," the prosecutor's office reported.

Meanwhile, the Kherson City Military Administration reported that due to enemy shelling of the Korabelny district of the city, the contact network was damaged. Trolleybus traffic on one of the routes was temporarily suspended due to this.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, due to Russian aggression, 1 person died and 4 more were injured. 35 settlements, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling, and air strikes. Russian military forces shelled social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-story buildings and 17 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an enterprise, an outbuilding, and a garage.