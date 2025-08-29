Russian drone attacked a car in Kherson region: a man and a pregnant woman were injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car on the highway with a drone, a man and a pregnant woman were injured, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Russian military attacked a civilian car on the highway near the village of Osokorivka with a drone. A pregnant girl and a man were injured. A 22-year-old local resident, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital. She suffered an explosive injury and a neck wound. Her condition is stable, there is no threat to her baby. - Prokudin wrote.

The 33-year-old man, who was diagnosed with an explosive injury, concussion, and neck contusion, according to the head of the OVA, received medical care and was discharged for outpatient treatment.

Earlier today, Prokudin reported a fatality as a result of Russia's morning attack. "Around nine in the morning, Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV. A 66-year-old man came under enemy fire. He sustained injuries incompatible with life," the head of the OVA stated.

Addition

According to Prokudin, 2 people died and 9 more were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy attacks yesterday. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging a multi-story building and 7 private houses, and a "Punct Nezlamnosti" (Invincibility Point).

In particular, according to the Kherson police, yesterday afternoon Russian military shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery, with the main strikes hitting the hospital territory. Near the medical facility, a 25-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital. A 69-year-old medical worker also suffered a shrapnel wound to the thigh. At night, artillery shelling of residential areas resumed, injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.