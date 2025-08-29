$41.260.06
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 3858 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 17732 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 18913 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 27826 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52056 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58242 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 133331 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69133 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78173 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113439 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Russian drone attacked a car in Kherson region: a man and a pregnant woman were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

In Kherson region, Russian military attacked a civilian car with a drone. A 22-year-old pregnant woman and a 33-year-old man were injured.

Russian drone attacked a car in Kherson region: a man and a pregnant woman were injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car on the highway with a drone, a man and a pregnant woman were injured, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

Russian military attacked a civilian car on the highway near the village of Osokorivka with a drone. A pregnant girl and a man were injured. A 22-year-old local resident, who is 33 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital. She suffered an explosive injury and a neck wound. Her condition is stable, there is no threat to her baby.

- Prokudin wrote.

The 33-year-old man, who was diagnosed with an explosive injury, concussion, and neck contusion, according to the head of the OVA, received medical care and was discharged for outpatient treatment.

Earlier today, Prokudin reported a fatality as a result of Russia's morning attack. "Around nine in the morning, Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV. A 66-year-old man came under enemy fire. He sustained injuries incompatible with life," the head of the OVA stated.

Addition

According to Prokudin, 2 people died and 9 more were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy attacks yesterday. Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, including damaging a multi-story building and 7 private houses, and a "Punct Nezlamnosti" (Invincibility Point).

In particular, according to the Kherson police, yesterday afternoon Russian military shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery, with the main strikes hitting the hospital territory. Near the medical facility, a 25-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and later died in the hospital. A 69-year-old medical worker also suffered a shrapnel wound to the thigh. At night, artillery shelling of residential areas resumed, injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast