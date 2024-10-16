Russian drone attack: a house burns down in Kyiv region due to debris, no injuries
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv region, the wreckage of an enemy drone caused a fire in a private residential building. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, the building was partially destroyed. There were no casualties.
A fire broke out in a private residential building in Kyiv region due to the wreckage of an enemy drone, it was extinguished, the building was partially destroyed, and no one was injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the aftermath, UNN reports.
Details
"A private house caught fire in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy drone. The building is partially destroyed. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. No one was killed or injured," the State Emergency Service reported on Telegram.
