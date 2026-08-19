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Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3068 views

German security agencies are recording an intensification of Russian disinformation campaigns ahead of state elections. The far-right AfD, which advocates restoring relations with Moscow, is showing high poll ratings in three regions.

Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfD

German state and security agencies are warning of an intensification of Russian disinformation campaigns ahead of state elections in three regions of the country where the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) is showing strong ratings. LRT reports, according to UNN.

Details

On September 6, around two million voters in Saxony-Anhalt will be the first to cast their ballots. Two weeks later, elections will be held in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin.

German Defense Minister opposes AfD access to classified information due to ties with Russia05.07.26, 21:36 • 4613 views

Elections to state parliaments have a limited impact on the federal government, but largely reflect political sentiment in Germany. According to polls, the AfD may achieve significant results in two states, while in Saxony-Anhalt the party is vying for the opportunity to form a government.

I said that we need 45 percent and a little more for an absolute majority—not 44 and not 43 percent. I want to govern stably. I want to lead a stable government so that in five years every honest resident of Saxony-Anhalt can say: I made the right decision by voting for the AfD. The AfD is the future

- said the party's candidate, Ulrich Siegmund.

the Russian campaign and the AfD's positions

German security sources report that Russian-backed disinformation campaigns are intensifying ahead of the elections. According to them, the information attacks are often directed against local politicians competing with the AfD. The party, for its part, advocates restoring relations between Berlin and Moscow.

Merz announced personnel reshuffles in the government amid the rise in popularity of the far-right25.07.26, 03:57 • 3919 views

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he does not want the United States to interfere in Germany's electoral process.

We do not interfere in elections in the United States. We have consistently adhered to this principle. I do not want the United States government or institutions associated with it to interfere in Germany's elections

- Merz said.

At the same time, the AfD is strengthening its position not only in the eastern states. In Berlin, the party, which previously had significantly weaker support, could take third place according to current polls. Its support is also growing among young people.

European Commission rejects German far-right's call to return to Russian gas - Euractiv30.06.26, 16:23 • 3712 views

Stepan Haftko

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