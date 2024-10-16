Russian coach of the Kazakh national football team fined for disrespecting the Kazakh language
Kyiv • UNN
The head coach of the Kazakh national team, Stanislav Cherchesov, was fined 1,500 dollars for ridiculing the Kazakh language. The incident occurred at a press conference after a match against Slovenia.
The President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, Adlet Barmenkulov, announced the measures taken against the head coach of the national team, Stanislav Cherchesov, because of the coach's jokes about the Kazakh language, which were made at a press conference after the game with the Slovenian team in Almaty. This was reported by BaigeNews.kz, according to UNN.
There are mistakes, we talked about this with journalists just yesterday. Cherchesov's humor, of course, goes beyond that. I personally talked to him, explained the relevance and priority of the state language. We had a conversation with him, we worked with him. He was fined,
Details
It is noted that at a press conference dedicated to the defeat of the Kazakh national team by Slovenia (0:1) in the League of Nations, Russian Stanislav Cherchesov ridiculed a journalist who asked him a question in Kazakh.
According to media reports, Stanislav Cherchesov's fine amounted to 738,400 tenge (1,500 dollars).
Alexander Petrakov is officially dismissed as head coach of the Armenian national team14.10.24, 11:13 • 12457 views