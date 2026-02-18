Russian Cheboksary and Belgorod suffered night air attacks - media
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 18, several regions of Russia were subjected to air attacks. In Belgorod, a substation was likely hit, and in Cheboksary, an energy facility was attacked.
On the night of Wednesday, February 18, several regions of Russia came under air attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
Thus, Belgorod was subjected to another strike, where, presumably, a substation was hit.
Belgorod. Air defense operation against GMLRS HIMARS MLRS
Later it became known about the attack on Cheboksary.
Chuvashia ... Cheboksary ... an energy facility in the area of JSC "VNIIIR-Progress" was hit. ... Cheboksary. 1000 km from the state border of Ukraine. It's scary to live
Recall
Earlier, after a UAV attack, the Ilsky oil refinery caught fire in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The fire engulfed fuel tanks and a private residential building, two people were injured.
