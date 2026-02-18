$43.170.07
February 17, 06:24 PM
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Publications
Exclusives
Russian Cheboksary and Belgorod suffered night air attacks - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

On the night of February 18, several regions of Russia were subjected to air attacks. In Belgorod, a substation was likely hit, and in Cheboksary, an energy facility was attacked.

Russian Cheboksary and Belgorod suffered night air attacks - media

On the night of Wednesday, February 18, several regions of Russia came under air attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Thus, Belgorod was subjected to another strike, where, presumably, a substation was hit.

Belgorod. Air defense operation against GMLRS HIMARS MLRS

- wrote on the network.

Later it became known about the attack on Cheboksary.

Chuvashia ... Cheboksary ... an energy facility in the area of JSC "VNIIIR-Progress" was hit. ... Cheboksary. 1000 km from the state border of Ukraine. It's scary to live

- reads one of the posts.

Recall

Earlier, after a UAV attack, the Ilsky oil refinery caught fire in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The fire engulfed fuel tanks and a private residential building, two people were injured.

In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructure16.02.26, 07:36 • 23155 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

