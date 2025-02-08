Russian captain involved in shelling of Hroza village dies - DIU

Captain Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in war crimes against Ukraine, died in Russia, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

War criminal, battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 03333), Captain Konstantin Nagayko, involved in ballistic missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, including the killing of 59 Ukrainian civilians in the village of Groza in Kharkiv region, has died - the DIU reported on social media.

The GUR indicated that on January 3, 2025, Nagayko was injured multiple times as a result of an explosion in the village of Shuya, Ivanovo region, where he served in the military.

"Skull trepanation and other Russian surgery did not help the war criminal ," the DIU noted.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime against the Ukrainian people will be punished with justice!" the intelligence emphasized.

