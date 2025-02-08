Russian captain involved in shelling of Hroza village dies - DIU

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 4181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57788 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101404 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122173 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128643 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103499 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113279 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105632 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101981 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110920 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 4181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122173 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105325 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110920 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138189 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139952 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167746 views
Russian captain involved in shelling of Hroza village dies - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33695 views

Russian Captain Konstantin Nagayko, who commanded missile strikes in Ukraine, died of his wounds after an explosion in Shuya. He was involved in the killing of 59 civilians in the village of Groza in Kharkiv region.

Captain Konstantin Nagayko, who was involved in war crimes against Ukraine, died in Russia, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

War criminal, battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 03333), Captain Konstantin Nagayko, involved in ballistic missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, including the killing of 59 Ukrainian civilians in the village of Groza in Kharkiv region, has died

- the DIU reported on social media.

The GUR indicated that on January 3, 2025, Nagayko was injured multiple times as a result of an explosion in the village of Shuya, Ivanovo region, where he served in the military.

"Skull trepanation and other Russian surgery did not help the war criminal  ," the DIU noted.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war crime against the Ukrainian people will be punished with justice!" the intelligence emphasized.

Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation12.09.24, 16:12 • 16769 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine

