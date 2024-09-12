Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation

Ukrainian special forces, together with partisans, carried out a sabotage in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. According to the intelligence service, “they blew up war criminals”. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

It is noted that the incident occurred yesterday, September 11. In Yekaterinburg, an explosion occurred near the checkpoint of a military unit where Russian Guard soldiers are based.

An act of retaliation against the Russian invaders involved in the organization of torture chambers in the occupied territories of Ukraine was carried out in cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine by representatives of the underground, which is acting against the Putin regime on the territory of the aggressor state - Intelligence said.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also noted that for the purpose of sabotage, they hid a fragmentation explosive device weighing 6 kg near the checkpoint of the Russian Guard .

As a result of the detonation, enemy personnel were blown up, the vehicles of the Russian criminals were damaged. To eliminate the consequences of the explosion, Russian special services and ambulances arrived at the scene, and a medical evacuation helicopter was launched - the DIU summarized.

