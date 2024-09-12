Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115143 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191779 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150895 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112344 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104972 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 48323 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 75054 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 71444 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 45306 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51997 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191781 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199485 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148341 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142926 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159417 views
Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation

Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16770 views

Ukrainian special forces and guerrillas blew up a checkpoint of a Russian Guard military unit in Yekaterinburg. The explosion damaged the enemy's equipment and personnel, and special services and medical evacuation arrived at the scene.

Ukrainian special forces, together with partisans, carried out a sabotage in the Russian  city of Yekaterinburg. According to the intelligence service, “they blew up war criminals”. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred yesterday, September 11. In Yekaterinburg, an explosion occurred near the checkpoint of a military unit where Russian Guard soldiers are based.

An act of retaliation against the Russian invaders involved in the organization of torture chambers in the occupied territories of Ukraine was carried out in cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine by representatives of the underground, which is acting against the Putin regime on the territory of the aggressor state 

- Intelligence said. 

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also noted that for the purpose of sabotage, they hid a fragmentation explosive device weighing 6 kg near the checkpoint of the Russian Guard .

 As a result of the detonation, enemy personnel were blown up,  the vehicles of the Russian criminals were damaged. To eliminate the consequences of the explosion, Russian special services and ambulances arrived at the scene, and a medical evacuation helicopter was launched  

- the DIU summarized.

Recall

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified 30 people from the command staff of the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation involved in the shelling of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. They are using Iskander missile systems to attack civilian targets.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

