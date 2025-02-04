Russian ballistic missile strike in the center of Izyum: one person under the rubble

As a result of a rocket attack by Russian troops on the center of Izyum, administrative buildings were partially destroyed and a five-story building was damaged, one person is under the rubble, rescuers are working at the scene, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Another 1 person is under the rubble. The response is ongoing. Administrative buildings partially destroyed, five-story residential building damaged - Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the work of rescuers, doctors and dog handlers continues.

Russians launched a missile strike on Izyum: 4 killed, 20 injured