Russian aviation "lost" two more bombs over the Belgorod region yesterday, UNN reports citing Astra.

Details

On May 13, a fallen FAB-500 bomb was found in a field near the Russian village of Varvarivka. According to ASTRA, it went down again "abnormally" during the work of the Russian Air Force. There were no casualties and no evacuations.

On the same day, another FAB-250 bomb was found half a kilometer from the village of Mykilske. There were no casualties.

The munitions that "malfunctioned" and did not reach Ukraine are to be destroyed today.

Earlier, ASTRA reported that on May 10-11, the Russian Armed Forces dropped 5 bombs on the Belgorod region. Over the past 3 months, the Russian Aerospace Forces have dropped at least 32 FABs on the Russian and occupied Ukrainian regions.

On May 4, a Russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on Bilhorod, injuring 7 people, damaging 31 homes and 10 cars. The Russian authorities again concealed the cause of this incident.