Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 19909 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 33382 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 26611 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 25801 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 23808 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 36178 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19896 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22188 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 42742 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Russian authorities blocked WhatsApp, making the service inaccessible - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger on February 11, making it inaccessible without complex workarounds. The application has also been removed from Roskomnadzor's online catalog.

Russian authorities blocked WhatsApp, making the service inaccessible - FT

On Wednesday, February 11, Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger. This effectively makes access to the service impossible without complex workarounds. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

WhatsApp was also removed from the online catalog maintained by "Roskomnadzor," which means its effective erasure from the Russian internet.

In addition, Meta's social networks - Facebook and Instagram - were removed from the catalog in Russia, leaving access to them only via VPN after the company was recognized as "extremist."

WhatsApp administration reacted to the restrictions by publishing a post on the social network "X".

Attempts to isolate over 100 million users without the right to private and secure communication is a step backward that can only lead to a decrease in people's security in Russia. We continue to do everything possible to keep users connected

- the post says.

Recall

The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Social network
WhatsApp
Telegram
Financial Times
Facebook
Instagram