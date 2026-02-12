Russian authorities blocked WhatsApp, making the service inaccessible - FT

On Wednesday, February 11, Russian authorities effectively blocked the WhatsApp messenger. This effectively makes access to the service impossible without complex workarounds. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

WhatsApp was also removed from the online catalog maintained by "Roskomnadzor," which means its effective erasure from the Russian internet.

In addition, Meta's social networks - Facebook and Instagram - were removed from the catalog in Russia, leaving access to them only via VPN after the company was recognized as "extremist."

WhatsApp administration reacted to the restrictions by publishing a post on the social network "X".

Attempts to isolate over 100 million users without the right to private and secure communication is a step backward that can only lead to a decrease in people's security in Russia. We continue to do everything possible to keep users connected - the post says.

The Russian internet watchdog announced that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law. This happened amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service.