Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhya region: 335 attacks, three wounded

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 37924 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231447 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162395 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215793 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202539 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 40725 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44145 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 36514 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104298 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 98882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231442 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215791 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216150 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 98882 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156935 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159623 views
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhya region: 335 attacks, three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24683 views

Occupants shelled 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 335 times in one day. As a result of the attack on Vasylivskyi district, three people were injured and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

During the day, the occupiers fired 335 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Vasyliv district, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said, according to UNN.

Details

▪️Війська rf carried out 4 air strikes on Lobkove, Pyatikhatky and Novoandriivka.

▪️185 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka,  Malynivka and Poltavka.

▪️ 4 MLRS attacks hit Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Malynivka.

▪️ 142 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipol,  Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka and Preobrazhenka. 

There were 29 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Enemy aviation launches air defense systems in Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions23.08.24, 05:20 • 28118 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

