Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhya region: 335 attacks, three wounded

During the day, the occupiers fired 335 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Vasyliv district, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said, according to UNN.

Details

▪️Війська rf carried out 4 air strikes on Lobkove, Pyatikhatky and Novoandriivka.

▪️185 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

▪️ 4 MLRS attacks hit Stepnohirsk, Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Malynivka.

▪️ 142 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka and Preobrazhenka.

There were 29 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

