Russian attacks left parts of 12 regions without power — where outages are occurring

Russian attacks on the energy sector continued, and as of the morning of November 13, they had left parts of 12 regions of Ukraine without power—more than the day before. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy attacks

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia continued to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, as of the morning, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions were without power," the statement said.

Repair crews, power-station operators, dispatchers and all specialists who ensure the operation of the energy system are working around the clock to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes. Repair and restoration work is ongoing in all affected regions where the security situation permits, the ministry said.

Energy workers, as noted, are operating in an enhanced mode; however, new enemy attacks and constant air-raid alerts complicate and delay the work.

Schedules

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect, while power-capacity restriction schedules apply to industry. Due to continuous Russian attacks, the electricity-supply situation may change rapidly during the day, sometimes even several times an hour, the Ministry of Energy noted.

According to Ukrenergo, in some regions, hourly outage schedules ranging from 1.5 to 3 queues are in effect for all categories of consumers until the end of the day.

Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injured