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Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Russian strikes caused partial power outages in 9 regions of Ukraine. Four energy workers were injured in the Poltava region. Hourly outage schedules are in effect.

Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers were injured

Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure continued over the past day. As of the morning of November 12, nine regions were partially without power. Four energy workers were injured in Poltava region. UNN writes about this, citing the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out numerous attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of the enemy strikes, as of the morning there were partial power outages affecting consumers in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions

- Ukrenergo reported.

As noted, energy workers are working around the clock to restore the damaged equipment and return power to Ukrainians' homes as quickly as possible.

"In Poltava region, four energy workers were injured as a result of a Russian attack. The injured are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the Ministry of Energy said.

Where schedules are in effect

Hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while capacity restriction schedules are in effect for industry, the Ministry of Energy reported. Due to the ongoing attacks, as noted, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes even several times per hour.

According to Ukrenergo,  ⁠hourly outage schedules ranging from 1 to 3 queues are in effect for all categories of consumers in some regions until the end of the day.

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