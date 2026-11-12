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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and "Zircon" missiles; 94 of 123 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

At night, Russia used ballistic and anti-ship missiles and 123 drones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 94 unmanned aerial vehicles; impacts were recorded at 17 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and "Zircon" missiles; 94 of 123 drones neutralized

Russia struck Ukraine overnight on November 12 with ballistic missiles, Zircon missiles, and 123 drones. Ninety-four unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, including 5 Banderol drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

What Russia attacked with and from where

Overnight on November 12 (from 18:00 on November 11), the enemy attacked with Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles from Russia’s Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions; 123 Shahed-type attack UAVs (73 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 5 Banderoль/Dan-T drones and 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 18 locations.

Russia lost 2,150 military personnel in Ukraine over the past day12.11.26, 07:45 • 1176 views

Julia Shramko

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