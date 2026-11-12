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02:53 AM • 11694 views
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Russia lost 2,150 military personnel in Ukraine over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The total losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,616,330 personnel. In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel.

Russia lost 2,150 military personnel in Ukraine over the past day

During the day on November 11, the enemy lost 2,150 servicemen in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,616,330 personnel as of November 12.

Reminder

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 servicemen killed or seriously wounded.

2027 could be the last year of the war - Kovalenko08.11.26, 04:20 • 10189 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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