Russian attack on Ternopil: death toll rises to 21
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy shelling in Ternopil, 21 people were killed, including 2 children, and 66 people were injured, including 16 children. Police are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack, and rescue operations are ongoing.
As a result of the Russian attack in Ternopil, the number of dead people increased to 21, the National Police reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As of 2:00 p.m., 21 people are known to have died, 2 of them children, and 66 people were injured (16 of them children).
Police officers, rescuers, medics, and other specialized services are involved in the rescue efforts, as noted. Work is underway at the scene to clear the rubble and provide assistance to the victims.
