Russian attack on Lutsk took a life: a young man was found under the rubble

The attack of Russian troops on Lutsk claimed the life of a person - a young man was found under the rubble of a multi-storey building, the mayor of the city, Igor Polishchuk, reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, as of this minute, we have one dead from the enemy strike, a young man who rescuers found under the rubble of a multi-storey building. Eternal memory. Sincere condolences to family and friends - Polishchuk said.

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 6, Russian troops carried out a combined shelling with missiles and UAVs of the city of Lutsk, Volyn region. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.