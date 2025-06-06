Russian attack on Lutsk took a life: a young man was found under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers found the body of a young man under the rubble of a high-rise building in Lutsk. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Polishchuk.
The attack of Russian troops on Lutsk claimed the life of a person - a young man was found under the rubble of a multi-storey building, the mayor of the city, Igor Polishchuk, reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.
Unfortunately, as of this minute, we have one dead from the enemy strike, a young man who rescuers found under the rubble of a multi-storey building. Eternal memory. Sincere condolences to family and friends
Addition
According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 6, Russian troops carried out a combined shelling with missiles and UAVs of the city of Lutsk, Volyn region. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and production facilities of civil infrastructure were damaged.