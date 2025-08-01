Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 27 lives

In Kyiv, the number of fatalities from the Russian attack on the night of July 31 has increased to 27, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, the number of people killed by Russians yesterday is already 27 - Tkachenko reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, among the 27 victims, 3 are children.

"159 people were injured, including 16 children," the State Emergency Service reported.

Emergency rescue operations in the Sviatoshynskyi district are ongoing. Currently, rescuers have dismantled 70% of the destroyed building structures.

Today is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.

