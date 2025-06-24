Russian attack on Dnipro claims 7 lives, about 70 injured, including 10 children

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 24122 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63484 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 60135 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 71813 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63710 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 49896 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62591 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59206 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287692 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.8m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 107867 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 101817 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 100881 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 85175 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 58200 views
Publications
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 3912 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 31984 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 59266 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 101526 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 287658 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 1624 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 92474 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 171634 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 294005 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 161076 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Russian attack on Dnipro claims 7 lives, about 70 injured, including 10 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to seven, with about 70 people injured, including 10 children. In Samara, two people died and 9 were injured, four of whom are in serious condition.

Russian attack on Dnipro claims 7 lives, about 70 injured, including 10 children

The death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to seven, with about 70 people injured, including 10 children, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to seven. About 70 people were injured. Among them are ten children. Five of the injured are in "serious" condition. Doctors are doing everything possible.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the figures are still being clarified.

"Unfortunately, the number of people affected by this attack is constantly growing. However, there could have been many more. Many of those who were in the affected area were in shelters at the time of the strike. This saved dozens of lives," Lysak said. "Therefore, I emphasize once again: do not ignore air raid sirens. Be sure to go to a safe place."

"In Samara, two people died. 9 were injured, most were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition," Lysak noted.

Russian attack on Dnipro: rescuers show consequences24.06.25, 13:33 • 954 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9