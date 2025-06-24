Russian attack on Dnipro claims 7 lives, about 70 injured, including 10 children

The death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to seven, with about 70 people injured, including 10 children, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to seven. About 70 people were injured. Among them are ten children. Five of the injured are in "serious" condition. Doctors are doing everything possible. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the figures are still being clarified.

"Unfortunately, the number of people affected by this attack is constantly growing. However, there could have been many more. Many of those who were in the affected area were in shelters at the time of the strike. This saved dozens of lives," Lysak said. "Therefore, I emphasize once again: do not ignore air raid sirens. Be sure to go to a safe place."

"In Samara, two people died. 9 were injured, most were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition," Lysak noted.

