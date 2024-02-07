Russian attack leaves victim in Mykolaiv, two dead in Kyiv: Zelenskiy shows the consequences

Today, Russian troops attacked 6 regions of Ukraine, there is a victim in Mykolaiv, and two dead in Kyiv. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on the consequences of another massive enemy attack and showed a photo, UNN reports.

"Another massive attack against our country. Six regions were attacked by the enemy," the President noted in social media.

According to him, all services are now working to overcome the consequences of this terror.

In Mykolaiv, dozens of residential buildings were destroyed, and one person was killed. In Kyiv, more than ten people were injured, and two people have been reported dead. There may be people under the rubble - Zelenskiy said.

According to the Head of State, some communications, including high-voltage cables, have been damaged in the capital. We are working to restore everything as soon as possible.

"Two people were injured in Kharkiv region, one person was rescued. Rescuers are working on the spot in Lviv region," he said.

The President expressed his condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones.

"We will definitely respond to Russia - terrorists will always feel the consequences of their actions," the Head of State emphasized.

Klitschko: 13 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, including a pregnant woman