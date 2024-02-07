Klitschko: 13 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, including a pregnant woman

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 13 today, including a pregnant woman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In total, 13 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the hostile attack. 10 of them, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district. Three people were injured in Dniprovsky district. Two of them were hospitalized, one was treated on the spot - Klitschko wrote on social media.

There are probably dead under the rubble in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - Interior Ministry