Klitschko: 13 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, including a pregnant woman
Kyiv • UNN
According to Kyiv's mayor, the number of people injured in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv has risen to 13, including a pregnant woman.
The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to 13 today, including a pregnant woman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
In total, 13 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the hostile attack. 10 of them, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized in Holosiivskyi district. Three people were injured in Dniprovsky district. Two of them were hospitalized, one was treated on the spot
