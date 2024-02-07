There are probably dead under the rubble in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - Interior Ministry

As a result of a massive rocket attack on Kyiv on February 7, facilities in the Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital were damaged. In particular, the State Emergency Service is extinguishing a fire in an 18-story building, and people have been evacuated, but it is reported that there are probably dead under the rubble.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Kyiv: about a dozen people were injured in Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Communications are damaged. Rescuers and police are working at the scene," - the statement said.

Destruction in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district is confirmed - firefighters are currently extinguishing an 18-story building. There are warnings that there may be victims under the rubble.

It also states that the State Emergency Service units evacuated people.

Among other things, it is confirmed that the service station building was on fire, and cars were on fire

To recap

Ukrainian air defense shoots down about two dozen Russian cruise missiles over Kyiv, injuring one person and damaging energy infrastructure.

Two high-voltage power lines in Kyiv were damaged by debris from the morning rocket attack, leaving part of the city without electricity, but power is expected to be restored within three to four hours.