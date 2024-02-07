DTEK plans to restore electricity to Kyiv's homes in three to four hours after the Russian attack

In Kyiv, two high-voltage lines have been damaged by falling debris from the morning rocket attack, and power companies are working to restore electricity, DTEK reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to falling debris from the morning rocket attack, 2 high-voltage lines were damaged. Power engineers are already working to restore power. Within three to four hours, we will power the houses using backup power sources," the statement reads.

As indicated, it is planned to restore normal operation of the power grids by the end of the day.

