Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia infrastructure - OVA

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia's infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. They hit infrastructure. - the post says.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. An alarm has been declared throughout the region - take care of yourselves!" he added.

Earlier, explosions were heard in the region, and a threat of ballistic and high-speed missile strikes was announced.

Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, a fire was reported - Klychko