Russian army launched a missile strike on Sumy region: a man and a child injured

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Sumy region, injuring a 7-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Sumy region, as a result of a missile strike from the Russian Federation, a 7-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man were injured. The attack occurred late yesterday evening in one of the villages of the Seredyno-Buda community. - wrote Hryhorov.

Details

According to him, as a result of the explosion, the child was injured and hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance, the girl's condition is stable, there is no threat to her life, added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

The man, according to his data, received minor injuries, he was provided with the necessary medical care, and is being treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, as a result of the enemy's strike, about 6 private houses and transport were preliminarily damaged, Hryhorov reported.

Recall

Russia launched two S-300/400 missiles and 45 drones over Ukraine at night. Front-line areas of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions were attacked by enemy drones, and Sumy region by missiles.

24 out of 45 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine