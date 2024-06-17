russian army attacks Kharkiv, damaging the building of a recreation center
Kyiv • UNN
The building of the recreation center in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv was damaged as a result of a terrorist attack by the occupation forces at 23:50, no casualties have been reported so far.
The army of the terrorist country attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. One of the buildings of the recreation center was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
At 23:50, the occupants attacked Kharkiv in Kyiv district.
One of the buildings of the recreation center was damaged.
There was no information on casualties.
The inspection is ongoing
Recall
Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that an explosion was heard in the city.
An explosion occurs in Kharkiv16.06.24, 23:56 • 103634 views