russian army attacks Kharkiv, damaging the building of a recreation center

The army of the terrorist country attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. One of the buildings of the recreation center was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

At 23:50, the occupants attacked Kharkiv in Kyiv district.

One of the buildings of the recreation center was damaged.

There was no information on casualties.

The inspection is ongoing - said Oleg Sinegubov.

Recall

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that an explosion was heard in the city.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv