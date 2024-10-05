Russian army attacks civilians with a drone in Kherson: three wounded

Occupants attacked civilians with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Three people were injured, reports UNN.

According to the Kherson RMA, a 55-year-old man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, as well as women aged 65 and 70.

The victims were on the street at the time of the attack. All were hospitalized for medical care, the RMA added.

