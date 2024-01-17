Russian army attacks Beryslav, three wounded

Russian troops attacked Beryslav in Kherson region again today, three people were injured, including a couple, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russian army struck at Beryslav. Three victims. A 60-year-old woman has a blast injury and a head wound. Her husband, aged 62, received the same injuries. The couple was in their home during the attack. A 54-year-old man sustained blast trauma and an arm injury - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

All the victims received medical care, he noted.

Recall

As a result of today's shelling of Kherson by Russian troops, one person was killed and another was wounded.