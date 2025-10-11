Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: two dead, five wounded

The Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with aerial bombs. According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, two people were killed and five more were injured, UNN reports.

At least 2 people were killed and 5 wounded as a result of today's strikes on Kostiantynivka. The Russians again attacked the city with aerial bombs — killing two local men aged 49 and 56. 9 private houses and a church were damaged. - Filashkin reported.

In addition, according to the head of the OVA, the police found a 2-year-old boy at the scene of the strike.

Fortunately, he was not injured, but his father and grandfather were. The child has been evacuated to Kramatorsk. - Filashkin summarized.

