Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: two dead, five wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with aerial bombs, killing two men aged 49 and 56, and injuring five people. Nine private houses and a church were damaged. A 2-year-old boy, whose father and grandfather were injured, was evacuated to Kramatorsk.
The Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with aerial bombs. According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, two people were killed and five more were injured, UNN reports.
At least 2 people were killed and 5 wounded as a result of today's strikes on Kostiantynivka. The Russians again attacked the city with aerial bombs — killing two local men aged 49 and 56. 9 private houses and a church were damaged.
In addition, according to the head of the OVA, the police found a 2-year-old boy at the scene of the strike.
Fortunately, he was not injured, but his father and grandfather were. The child has been evacuated to Kramatorsk.
