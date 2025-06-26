Russian airstrike in Kherson region: man killed

A local resident was killed in a Russian air strike on the Kherson region on the night of Thursday, June 26. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the village of Tavriyske in the Bilozerskyi district was hit.

A man born in 1987 received injuries incompatible with life - wrote Prokudin.

Prior to that, he warned of the threat of a Russian air strike on Tavriyske, Nova Zoria, Halitsynove and Tomyna Balka.

Recall

On the night of June 21, Kherson was attacked - the Russian army shelled the Central district of the city. As a result of the "arrivals", apartment buildings were damaged. Balconies, walls, roofs were damaged in the houses, windows were broken. Shells hit several apartments. An 85-year-old woman was in one of them. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

