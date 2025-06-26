Russian airstrike in Kherson region: man killed

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
07:38 PM • 7466 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 24070 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 43709 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 50381 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 54360 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 50929 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 54942 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63289 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 77163 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105362 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.4m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Trump: all truly significant issues were coveredJune 25, 01:56 PM • 51793 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 20927 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 40382 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 27556 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals05:45 PM • 20631 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals05:45 PM • 20635 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 27559 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 40386 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 66320 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 143465 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
United Kingdom
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death05:48 PM • 11103 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 19590 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 20929 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 58608 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 64765 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SpaceX Starship
James Webb Space Telescope
The Guardian
The Times

Russian airstrike in Kherson region: man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

On the night of June 26, a Russian airstrike on the village of Tavriiske in the Kherson region killed a local resident born in 1987. The head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, warned of the threat of a Russian airstrike on several settlements in the region.

Russian airstrike in Kherson region: man killed

A local resident was killed in a Russian air strike on the Kherson region on the night of Thursday, June 26. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the village of Tavriyske in the Bilozerskyi district was hit.

A man born in 1987 received injuries incompatible with life

- wrote Prokudin.

Prior to that, he warned of the threat of a Russian air strike on Tavriyske, Nova Zoria, Halitsynove and Tomyna Balka.

Recall

On the night of June 21, Kherson was attacked - the Russian army shelled the Central district of the city. As a result of the "arrivals", apartment buildings were damaged. Balconies, walls, roofs were damaged in the houses, windows were broken. Shells hit several apartments. An 85-year-old woman was in one of them. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Enemy attacks on the Kherson community: four wounded, houses damaged - MBA09.06.25, 16:42 • 2706 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kherson Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9