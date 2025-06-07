$41.470.01
47.380.18
Russia will not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to rest until Putin's demands are met - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

Sergei Ryabkov stated that Moscow will not allow Ukrainian troops to regroup unless the Kremlin's conditions are met. The Kremlin stated that the decision rests with Trump.

Russia will not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to rest until Putin's demands are met - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that without "eliminating the root causes of the conflict," Moscow would not allow the Ukrainian Defense Forces to "take advantage of the pause to regroup." This is reported by UNN with reference to interview by Ryabkov for Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Ryabkov said that the return of Donald Trump to the post of President of the United States of America became for the Russian Federation "a reason for cautious optimism" in the issue of normalizing relations with the United States.

According to Ryabkov, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, during telephone conversations with Trump, allegedly "confirmed the basic instruction on the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict within the framework of political and diplomatic efforts."

Ryabkov also said that in case of non-fulfillment of the Kremlin's conditions, Russia will act in such a way as not to allow the Defense Forces of Ukraine to take advantage of "any pause for rest and regrouping of forces."

Otherwise, lasting peace cannot be ensured, and in concrete terms, it is necessary to exclude any possibility for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take advantage of a pause to rest and regroup. The principled position, which was voiced by the President of Russia at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs almost a year ago, is well known in Washington, and threats of sanctions will not change it

- Ryabkov said.

"It is strange that the hotheads who have lost the remnants of common sense in the US Senate do not take this reality into account. We will continue our efforts to achieve the goals of the SVO. Thus, the decision and the choice are up to Washington, up to Trump," he concluded.

Let us remind you

On Monday, June 02, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia of the second round of peace talks took place in Istanbul. The meeting took place in the Ciragan Palace, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov.

The Ukrainian side, following the results of the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, is convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders. 

dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky is unlikely in the near future. Trump is open to a meeting, but wants both sides to sit down at the negotiating table.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
