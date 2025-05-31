Russia will introduce a "digital ruble": the Main Intelligence Directorate revealed what the Kremlin is preparing for its own "population"
Kyiv • UNN
The Central Bank of Russia plans to introduce a "digital ruble", which will allow blocking citizens' accounts without trial and controlling their expenses. From 2026, salaries to public sector employees will be accrued in digital rubles.
The central bank of the aggressor state of Russia plans to introduce the so-called "digital ruble" - an electronic code of domestic currency created by Kremlin financiers. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts without a court decision and automatically deduct taxes and fines from them, UNN reports.
Details
As noted in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, already from the beginning of 2026, Russian public sector employees will start receiving salaries in "digital rubles".
The aggressor state will fully control the circulation of the virtual ruble: it will track every transaction.
Spending of digital rubles may be limited by the citizen's place of residence or type of goods.
In addition, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts without a court decision and automatically deduct taxes and fines from them.
Russians will be able to spend social benefits only on specific groups of goods and services determined by the authorities.
The creation and implementation of the "digital ruble" could potentially lead to the emergence of a "behavioral loyalty" system - access to money and freedom to dispose of it will depend on the political or social "reliability" of a citizen. The "digital ruble" is another step by the criminal regime in Moscow aimed at strengthening total control over its own population and a tough financial policy in the face of sanctions and crazy spending on the genocidal war against Ukraine