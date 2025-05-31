Russia will introduce a "digital ruble": the Main Intelligence Directorate revealed what the Kremlin is preparing for its own "population"

The central bank of the aggressor state of Russia plans to introduce the so-called "digital ruble" - an electronic code of domestic currency created by Kremlin financiers. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts without a court decision and automatically deduct taxes and fines from them, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, already from the beginning of 2026, Russian public sector employees will start receiving salaries in "digital rubles".

The aggressor state will fully control the circulation of the virtual ruble: it will track every transaction.

Spending of digital rubles may be limited by the citizen's place of residence or type of goods.

In addition, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts without a court decision and automatically deduct taxes and fines from them.

Russians will be able to spend social benefits only on specific groups of goods and services determined by the authorities.