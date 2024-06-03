Russia threatens the United States with "serious consequences" for allowing Ukraine to strike with American weapons

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Washington underestimates the risk of a "serious rebuff" to Russia after Ukraine was granted permission to use American weapons against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. They called on the US authorities to "spend time studying" the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin and take his warning "with the utmost seriousness." About it UNN reports with reference to DW.

"For unclear reasons, they underestimate the seriousness of the rebuff they can receive," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

He called on the SS to "spend time studying" the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in particular, made "at a press conference following the talks in Tashkent." "This is a very significant warning, and it should be taken as seriously as possible," he added.

Addition

Over the past week, a number of countries have allowed Ukraine to use the weapons they provide to attack military installations on Russian territory.

Such statements were made by France, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, Estonia, Poland, Germany, Finland, Czech Republic, United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border.