Russia struck Sloviansk with three KABs, 2 dead and 17 wounded, including a child

In the Donetsk region, Russians struck the center of Sloviansk with three KABs this morning, killing at least 2 and injuring 17, including a 14-year-old child, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

On the morning of March 10, 2026, Russian troops struck Sloviansk. The occupiers targeted a densely populated residential area, where one of the munitions hit an apartment building, and two more landed near high-rise buildings. As of now, 2 civilians are known to have been killed and 17 injured, including a 14-year-old child. - reported the prosecutor's office.

As clarified by the head of the City Military Administration, Liakh, "the enemy launched an airstrike with three guided aerial bombs on the central part of the city" this morning, around 9:15.

At least six high-rise buildings and 10 cars were damaged. Among the injured, according to him, is a fourteen-year-old girl.