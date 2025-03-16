After negotiations in Jeddah, Russia stole almost a week of war – address by the President of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
After negotiations in Jeddah and the US proposal for a ceasefire, Russia continues fighting, Zelenskyy said. He stressed that Ukraine will defend itself in the event of a violation of the ceasefire.
After negotiations in Jeddah and the appearance of an American proposal for a 30-day truce, Russia stole almost another week of war, which is needed only by Russia. This was stated in his evening video address by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Details
On Sunday, March 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the report of the Commander-in-Chief regarding the combat situation.
Combat operations and our defense continue almost along the entire front line, in many key points. From Kharkiv region and Kupyansk direction to the southern directions
According to the Head of State, the war is needed only by Russia.
After negotiations in Jeddah and the appearance on the table of the American proposal for silence on the front, Russia stole almost another week - a week of war that is needed only by Russia
"We will do everything to further intensify diplomacy. We will do everything to make diplomacy effective," the President of Ukraine added.
Remind
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to defend itself if Russia violates the 30-day ceasefire. He emphasized that the refusal of a truce is a rejection of Trump.
Zelensky believes that it may take more than 30 days to cease fire15.03.25, 16:57 • 28448 views