The Russian authorities have signed a "cooperation agreement" with the "Yunarmists" in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, more than 5,500 Ukrainian children are involved in this project. Centers operate in 17 communities. Children are taught from an early age to obey commands and prepare for war.

The author of the idea is Vladislav Golovin, a Russian serviceman, a marine of the 810th separate guards brigade of the marine corps of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, the chief of staff of the "Yunarmia". He participated in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and lost part of his leg in the war.

All this is under the guise of "patriotic education" and "civic responsibility", but in reality it is the recruitment of children for future wars of Russia. The Center for National Resistance warns: "Yunarmia" is not the education of leaders, but a conveyor of cannon fodder for the empire – the statement reads.

Let us remind you

The Russians are preparing schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol to participate in the war against Ukraine: they are conducting the so-called "military-patriotic Zarnitsa games."

Russia is also increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war.