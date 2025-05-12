$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

The Russian Federation signed an agreement with "Yunarmia" members in the occupied Donetsk region: more than 5,500 children are involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Russian authorities are intensifying the militarization of children in the occupied territories, having signed an agreement with the "Young Army Cadets National Movement". More than 5,500 Ukrainian children are already involved in this project.

The Russian Federation signed an agreement with "Yunarmia" members in the occupied Donetsk region: more than 5,500 children are involved

The Russian authorities have signed a "cooperation agreement" with the "Yunarmists" in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, more than 5,500 Ukrainian children are involved in this project. Centers operate in 17 communities. Children are taught from an early age to obey commands and prepare for war.

The author of the idea is Vladislav Golovin, a Russian serviceman, a marine of the 810th separate guards brigade of the marine corps of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, the chief of staff of the "Yunarmia". He participated in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and lost part of his leg in the war.

All this is under the guise of "patriotic education" and "civic responsibility", but in reality it is the recruitment of children for future wars of Russia. The Center for National Resistance warns: "Yunarmia" is not the education of leaders, but a conveyor of cannon fodder for the empire

– the statement reads.

Let us remind you

The Russians are preparing schoolchildren in occupied Mariupol to participate in the war against Ukraine: they are conducting the so-called "military-patriotic Zarnitsa games."

Russia is also increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
