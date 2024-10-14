Russia shells Odesa port in the afternoon: two ships damaged, one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and eight wounded in the Russian shelling of the Odesa port. Two civilian vessels, grain storage facilities and port infrastructure were damaged.
In the afternoon, on October 14, Russia once again shelled the port of Odesa. The attack killed one person and injured eight others. All of them were civilians. In addition, two civilian vessels were damaged. This was stated by Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.
Details
On October 14, Russia once again shelled the port of Odesa. The attack killed one person and injured eight others. All of them were civilians. Also damaged for the second time! was the Palauan-flagged cargo ship OPTIMA. (...) Another ship damaged today, the NS Moon, is flying the flag of Belize
He recalled that on the OPTIMA vessel was already damaged by ballistic missile fire. Then foreign crew members were injured.
In addition, the attack damaged a grain warehouse, cranes, warehouses, machinery, buildings of the Sea Ports Authority branch, and cars.
The enemy is once again reporting on alleged hits on military targets. In reality, the targets are the same: civilian ships, grain storage facilities, and terminals. The infrastructure that helps us ensure the world's food security, which Russia is once again jeopardizing by violating all international law
Recall
This afternoon, around 12:00 , UNN reported explosions in Odesa. Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.