russia shells Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region: no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Last night the enemy shelled Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, with artillery three times, but there were no casualties.
Last night, the occupants shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery three times. However, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.
Details
According to the district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region, at 20:36, 21:16, 22:06 yesterday, the enemy fired artillery at the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Russians strike in Mykolaiv region with X-59 missile, damage industrial infrastructure03.05.24, 09:42 • 48267 views