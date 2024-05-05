russia shells Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Last night, the occupants shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery three times. However, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, in Mykolaiv region, at 20:36, 21:16, 22:06 yesterday, the enemy fired artillery at the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

