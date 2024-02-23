russia shells Kherson from the occupied left bank
The head of the Kherson city military administration warned residents to stay in shelters as the russian army was heavily shelling the city from the occupied left bank with various types of weapons.
Active shelling of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank continues.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports .
Kherson residents, stay in shelters! russian army heavily shells the city from the temporarily occupied left bank with various weapons
