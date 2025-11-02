Russia set a record for the number of missile strikes on Ukraine in October since 2023 - AFP

Russia launched more missiles at Ukraine in October than in any month since at least the beginning of 2023. This is evidenced by the results of an analysis conducted by AFP, reports UNN.

It is noted that the Russian army launched 270 missiles in October, which is 46 percent more than in the previous month.

This is the highest figure for a single month since the beginning of 2023, when Kyiv began regularly publishing statistics - the publication writes.

It is indicated that, according to the same data, Russia also launched 5,298 long-range drones at Ukraine in October, which is about six percent less than in September, but still close to record high figures.

On the night of October 30, hundreds of settlements were left without electricity after another missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation. The strikes were aimed at thermal and energy generation facilities, with power outages recorded in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions.

