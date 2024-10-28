Russia sends wounded soldiers to storm Liman due to heavy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops try to strengthen the offensive in the Liman area by deploying additional assault units. Due to significant losses and demoralization, the command is forcing lightly wounded soldiers into combat.
To intensify the offensive near the city of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian army is throwing lightly wounded invaders into meat assaults, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports, according to UNN.
The occupying army of Russia is trying to increase the pace of the offensive near the town of Lyman in Donetsk region. To this end, the enemy has deployed additional assault units of the 283rd and 488th motorized rifle regiments of the Russian Armed Forces to the area
As noted, the soldiers of the Security and Defense Forces inflicted serious losses on the newly-introduced Russians, and some assault groups lost their combat capability.
According to the GUR, the demoralized Russian invaders refuse to go into battle - they complain about the lack of reliable shelters from Ukrainian drones.
To continue the offensive, the command of the occupation forces uses methods of pressure, coercion and intimidation. Lightly wounded invaders are thrown into meat assaults
Over the past day, 144 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy carried out 91 air strikes and fired 4410 times at Ukrainian positions.