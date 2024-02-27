Russia sees "inevitability" of conflict with NATO if allied troops are in Ukraine

The appearance of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine will lead to a direct conflict with Russia and escalation of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. This was reported by roszmedia, UNN reports .

"In this case, we should not talk about the probability, but about the inevitability (of a conflict with NATO - Ed.). That's how we assess it," Peskov told reporters when asked what the risks of escalation and direct conflict with NATO are in the event of the Alliance's military presence in Ukraine.

He noted that Western countries discussing the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine is a new element.

We noticed that the topic of sending the military to Ukraine was indeed discussed, and we also noted that there was a very wide range of opinions on this issue, and there was no consensus, - Peskov said.

He also said that Moscow is well aware of French President Macron's position "on the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

Macron saidthat although there are currently no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, this cannot be ruled out in order to prevent Russia from winning the war.