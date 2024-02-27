Russia sees "inevitability" of conflict with NATO if allied troops are in Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39875 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154604 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 327326 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269468 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202690 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253174 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159284 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372490 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 81814 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 154682 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 327433 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230348 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269539 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27193 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37364 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34143 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94829 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101503 views
Russia sees "inevitability" of conflict with NATO if allied troops are in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37628 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia.

Russia sees "inevitability" of conflict with NATO if allied troops are in Ukraine

The appearance of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine will lead to a direct conflict with Russia and escalation of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. This was reported by roszmedia, UNN reports .

Details

"In this case, we should not talk about the probability, but about the inevitability (of a conflict with NATO - Ed.). That's how we assess it," Peskov told reporters when asked what the risks of escalation and direct conflict with NATO are in the event of the Alliance's military presence in Ukraine.

He noted that Western countries discussing the possibility of sending their military to Ukraine is a new element.

We noticed that the topic of sending the military to Ukraine was indeed discussed, and we also noted that there was a very wide range of opinions on this issue, and there was no consensus,

- Peskov said.

He also said that Moscow is well aware of French President Macron's position "on the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

Recall

Macron saidthat although there are currently no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, this cannot be ruled out in order to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
