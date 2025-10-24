$41.900.14
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 142 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14433 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 15254 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
12:13 PM • 15003 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 25205 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 62046 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 26771 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20270 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21909 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31871 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Russia revives fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors": the Center for Countering Disinformation reveals the campaign's goal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission. The propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources.

Russia revives fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors": the Center for Countering Disinformation reveals the campaign's goal

Russian propaganda is once again spreading a fake about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission for supporting Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources, and also exposed Russia's tactics for discrediting European leaders, UNN reports.

Russian propaganda has revived the fake about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission for supporting Ukraine. In social networks, she is attributed kinship with Nazi officers (Hugo Lauber, Karl Albrecht Oberg) and "occult" stories are invented.

- the message says.

The Center emphasizes that the propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources. There is no confirmation of any family connection between Ursula von der Leyen and Hugo Lauber or Karl Albrecht Oberg. The use of real historical figures to fabricate a "pedigree" is a typical tactic for discrediting European leaders.

The goal of the campaign is to tarnish the EU's decisions to support Ukraine by labeling supporters of sanctions and aid as "heirs of fascism." This is an element of the Kremlin's broader strategy of imposing hate speech and undermining trust in European institutions.

- the message says.

The Center previously reported on similar disinformation attacks against European politicians (slander about "fascist past," "drugs," etc.) that Russian structures and loyal media use to disrupt international support for Ukraine.

The Russian Federation spreads fakes about “agreed plans for ending the war” without Ukraine’s participation: the NSDC explained the enemy’s tactics08.08.25, 18:50 • 4966 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine