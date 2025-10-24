Russia revives fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors": the Center for Countering Disinformation reveals the campaign's goal
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propaganda is spreading fake news about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission. The propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources.
Russian propaganda is once again spreading a fake about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission for supporting Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources, and also exposed Russia's tactics for discrediting European leaders, UNN reports.
Russian propaganda has revived the fake about Ursula von der Leyen's "Nazi ancestors" to discredit the President of the European Commission for supporting Ukraine. In social networks, she is attributed kinship with Nazi officers (Hugo Lauber, Karl Albrecht Oberg) and "occult" stories are invented.
The Center emphasizes that the propaganda's "evidence" consists of name substitutions and photo collages without sources. There is no confirmation of any family connection between Ursula von der Leyen and Hugo Lauber or Karl Albrecht Oberg. The use of real historical figures to fabricate a "pedigree" is a typical tactic for discrediting European leaders.
The goal of the campaign is to tarnish the EU's decisions to support Ukraine by labeling supporters of sanctions and aid as "heirs of fascism." This is an element of the Kremlin's broader strategy of imposing hate speech and undermining trust in European institutions.
The Center previously reported on similar disinformation attacks against European politicians (slander about "fascist past," "drugs," etc.) that Russian structures and loyal media use to disrupt international support for Ukraine.
