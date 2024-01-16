Russia reports drone attacks in Voronezh and Belgorod regions

Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted 12 UAVs in Voronezh and Belgorod regions overnight. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed five and intercepted three Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region, and four UAVs were intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod region.

The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that the drones were airplane-type.

