Russia reports drone attack on chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai: workers evacuated, traffic blocked

Russian media and Telegram channels report a drone attack on the EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers chemical plant in the Krasnodar Krai, UNN reports.

Details

Residents of Belorechensk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, report that traffic is blocked in the city near the chemical plant. According to residents, the plant was attacked by drones on the night of September 25, ASTRA Telegram channel reports.

The operational headquarters in the region reported that in the Belorechensk district, "fragments" of a UAV fell near one of the municipality's large enterprises, causing a fire. The name of the enterprise is not specified. "About 140 employees of the enterprise were evacuated to a protective shelter," the report says.

According to the authorities, the fire, covering an area of about 50 square meters, was extinguished. There were no casualties. Special and emergency services continue to work at the scene.

"EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" is one of the largest producers of mineral fertilizers in southern Russia. As Reuters previously wrote, since the beginning of the full-scale war, five large Russian chemical companies have provided more than 75% of key chemicals for explosives and gunpowder factories, supplied by rail. As the agency wrote, "EuroChem" is among the 5 main suppliers of chemical components.

Earlier, Russian plants belonging to the EuroChem structure, "Azot" in the Tula region and "Azot" in the Stavropol Krai, were reportedly already under attack.

Drones attacked one of the largest chemical plants in Russia "Nevinnomyssky Azot" - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council