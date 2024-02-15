Russia reports attack on Belgorod region with Vampir MLRS

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced an attack using the RM-70 "Vampir" multiple launch rocket system. Enemy air defense allegedly destroyed 14 missiles over the territory of the Belgorod region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an attempt to attack targets on Russian territory using the RM-70 "Vampire" multiple launch rocket system was allegedly foiled at around 12:30 p.m.

"Fourteen rockets were destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territory of the Belgorod region," the Russian defense ministry said in a Telegram message.

Earlier, UNN reported that it was noisy in the Russian city of Belgorod this morning. After the announcement of a missile threat, smoke was seen in the city, and there is information about victims.