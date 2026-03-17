Russia promotes the narrative of “Ukraine-terrorist” to split the West

Russia has intensified an information campaign aimed at portraying Ukraine as a "terrorist state" and splitting Western unity. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

To promote its narratives, Russia uses a number of information pretexts, including a drone attack on Moscow, reports of "saboteurs" in Crimea, a "terrorist attack" in Bryansk, and statements about alleged "chemical attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The Center for Strategic Communications recorded a coordinated dissemination of materials aimed at: promoting narratives about a "failed state," "external governance," a "split" in the EU and NATO, and Europe's "weakness" (manipulating Trump's statements and the EU's role); forming an image of Ukraine as a "terrorist state" (Bryansk, "saboteurs," FSB statements); informational support for the war with an emphasis on "Russia's dominance." - the post says.

Also, according to preliminary information, messages about Ukraine being a "failed state," the "weakness of the EU," and the "split of NATO" are actively being promoted. Russian resources are scaling up Trump's statements as "proof" of the alleged crisis of the Alliance and Ukraine's "lack of subjectivity."

The support for the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric of the Hungarian government and the infiltration of messages from the pro-government Hungarian Fidesz party into the European information space continues. Additionally, topics such as oil prices, the shortage of air defense due to Iran, and the Paralympics are used to promote narratives about a "strong Russia" and "Russophobia." - the post says.

As a result, on March 16, approximately 6,000 materials about Ukraine were posted on ~110 disinformation-spreading resources, while ~1,100 legitimate media outlets posted ~5,900. Thus, ~50.5% of materials about Ukraine in foreign languages come from FIMI resources and Russian information operations.

Recall

Russia is intensifying its activities in Africa through language, education, and information projects, creating an environment of Africans loyal to the Kremlin and Russian-speaking.